KKR Vs RR IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

IPL 2022: Watch KKR vs RR match live on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Photo: BCCI)
The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is scheduled to be played on Monday, 18 April 2022, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Both, KKR and RR lost their last matches of this season of IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of RR vs KKR IPL match.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Monday.
How and where to watch live streaming of RR vs KKR IPL match online ?
Live stream of KKR Vs RR IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch KKR vs RR IPL match live telecast on TV?
Following TV channels under Star Sports Network will live telecast RR vs KKR IPL match: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
IPL fans can also follow The Quint for regular updates about KKR vs RR IPL match.
Rajasthan Royals is currently at the fifth position in the IPL 2022 points table with six points and is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on the sixth spot, also with six points.
