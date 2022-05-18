KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live

IPL 2022: Watch LSG vs KKR match live on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Photo: BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the sixty-sixth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.
KKR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while LSG lost its last IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the LSG vs KKR IPL match.
Lucknow vs Kolkata IPL match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How and where to watch the live stream of KKR vs LSG IPL match online?
Live streaming of LSG vs KKR match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch the LSG vs KKR IPL match live on TV?
KKR vs LSG IPL match live telecast can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
For regular updates about KKR vs LSG IPL match, you can also follow The Quint.
Lucknow Super Giants currently holds the third position in IPL points table 2022 with 16 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders is currently at sixth position with 12 points.
