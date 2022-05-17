IPL 2022: Garg, Tripathi Drive SRH to 193/6; Ramandeep Bags 3 Wickets for MI

In walked Nicholas Pooran, and took a few deliveries to get his eye in, while Tripathi kept the momentum going. He too was approaching a fifty. Against Riley Meredith, the left-handed Pooran cut loose with back-to-back sixes, and then attacked Markande in the next over too. By the end of the 14th over, Tripathi too had brought up a 32-ball half-century as SRH looked set to go big in the final phase of the innings.

After that, Tripathi went through the gears in Sams’ final over, smashing a six and two fours as SRH hurtled along. Trying to keep the run-rate going, Pooran went to clear long leg off Meredith before a brilliant catch by Markande ended a 22-ball 38 run cameo. Tripathi and Pooran had added 76 off 42 deliveries. There was still no sign of Williamson as Aiden Markram walked in.

Shortly after, Tripathi’s fine innings came to an end. He didn’t connect well and was caught in the deep by Tilak Varma off Ramandeep for 76 off 44 balls, having hit 9 fours and 3 sixes. Before the over was out, Ramandeep had Markram walking back for 2. SRH had lost three wickets for as many runs and the focus was on Williamson and Washington Sundar.