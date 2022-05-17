IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After SRH beat MI

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after SRH vs MI, match 65.
Image: BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
With this win Sunrisers Hyderabad are still placed on the eight position on the points table with 12 points, while Mumbai remains at the bottom.
Even though it is tough for SRH to qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs, they can still progress if they win their next match against PBKS by a good margin.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the team's bowlers were unable to restrict the SRH batters who looked in great form. Collective efforts from Priyam Garg (42), Rahul Tripathi (76) and Nicholas Pooran (38), helped SRH set a target of 194 against MI.
Mumbai Indians started their run-chase on a brilliant note, with captain Rohit Sharma and opener Ishan Kishan having a partnership of 92 runs in the first ten overs. Later, middle-order batter Tim David too lifted MI's hopes, scoring 46 off 18 balls. However, the SRH bowlers got the better of MI in the final overs and won the match in a last over finish.
SRH batter Rahul Tripathi was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring 76 runs off 44 balls.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Jos Buttler remains on the top of the Orange Cap race as he continues to be the highest run-scorer of the season. With his three centuries and three half centuries, he has scored a total of 627 runs in 13 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul is second with 469 runs in 13 matches. DC's David Warner is placed third on the list, scoring 427 in 11 matches.
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan is on the fourth position with 421 runs in 13 matches.
He is followed by LSG's Deepak Hooda rounds is on the fifth place with 406 runs in 13 matches.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Purple Cap's race and has taken 24 wickets in 13 matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga is on the second place with 23 wickets in 13 matches and Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada is placed third on the list with 22 wickets in 12 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik who took three wickets against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, is now on placed fourth on the list with 21 wickets in 13 matches.
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the Top 5 with 20 wickets in 13 matches.