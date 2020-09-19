KKR May Push Andre Russell Up the Batting Order: Coach McCullum

The former New Zealand captain said he is happy with the flexibility the squad has got.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may consider pushing Andre Russell up the batting order strategically in some matches, head coach Brendon McCullum said on Saturday, 19 September.

The former New Zealand captain said he is happy with the flexibility the squad has got. "The thing we want to pride ourselves is being a really smart team and utilising resources based on the match-ups. Andre Russell hit 54 sixes [52], I think, last year," said McCullum in a pre-season press conference.