Toss: Warner Dropped, SRH Captain Williamson Elects to Bowl vs RR





The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a tiny ground with respect to boundary dimensions and the pitch is an absolute belter, testified from the fact that over 400 runs were scored in the nail-biting thriller between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.



’We are going to have a bowl. After a few conversations with guys who have played here, we think it should be a consistent surface. Three changes: Nabi, Bhuvi and Samad are back. Warner, Suchit and Kaul miss out on this one. We know that as a group we need to come together and build on the positive parts.’’ Williamson said.



‘’It has been difficult, but we need to pull together now. This captaincy change is very sudden, so I just need to pick up and make the small adjustments which hopefully will reflect on the result. The goal for the last half of the campaign is to improve our performances. There are many areas we need to improve, wickets in the powerplay is one. We have to do our best with our resources and it's important we adjust to the condition’’ he added.