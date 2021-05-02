Toss: Warner Dropped, SRH Captain Williamson Elects to Bowl vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s newly-appointed captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
SRH have roped in Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad for the game and dropped Warner, Jagdeesha Suchit and Siddharth Kaul.
RR made a couple of changes as well, slotting in Kartik Tyagi in place of Jaydev Unadkat while handing a debut to Anuj Rawat. The young left-hander replaced Shivam Dubey in the XI.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a tiny ground with respect to boundary dimensions and the pitch is an absolute belter, testified from the fact that over 400 runs were scored in the nail-biting thriller between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
’We are going to have a bowl. After a few conversations with guys who have played here, we think it should be a consistent surface. Three changes: Nabi, Bhuvi and Samad are back. Warner, Suchit and Kaul miss out on this one. We know that as a group we need to come together and build on the positive parts.’’ Williamson said.
‘’It has been difficult, but we need to pull together now. This captaincy change is very sudden, so I just need to pick up and make the small adjustments which hopefully will reflect on the result. The goal for the last half of the campaign is to improve our performances. There are many areas we need to improve, wickets in the powerplay is one. We have to do our best with our resources and it's important we adjust to the condition’’ he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Published: 02 May 2021,03:16 PM IST