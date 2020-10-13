In Pics: SRK & Jay Shah Watch From The Stands as RCB beat KKR

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Shahrukh Khan were spotted in the stands during the IPL 2020 match between KKR and RCB. The Quint BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan were spotted in the stands during the IPL 2020 match between KKR and RCB. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Shahrukh Khan were spotted in the stands during the IPL 2020 match between KKR and RCB.

Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, and his son Aryan during match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen speaking to Jai Mehta during match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arun Dhumal Treasurer of BCCI and Jay Shah Secretary of the BCCI in India with guest during match 28 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ).

Arun Dhumal Treasurer of BCCI and Jay Shah Secretary of the BCCI in India during match 28 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ).

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan during match 28 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arun Dhumal Treasurer of BCCI and Jay Shah Secretary of the BCCI in India during match 28 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ).

Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs in Sharjah. With the 2 points from the win, RCB are now tied with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on 10 points from 7 games, but are placed third in the standings due to their net run rate.

Dinesh Karthik’s KKR slipped to fourth after the defeat even as their team owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands, cheering on the team along with his son Aryan. SRK has been a regular fixture in the stands for KKR this IPL season, with no fans being allowed inside the stadium. Also seen in the stands were IPL Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal. The BCCI officials, along with President Sourav Ganguly, have been seen quite often during the matches with the tournament being hosted in its entirety in the UAE, for the first time.