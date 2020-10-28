After 71-Run Opening Stand, Bumrah’s 3/14 Restricts RCB to 164/6

Virat Kohli’s decision to drop Aaron Finch and play Josh Philippe worked well for the team as he and Devdutt Padikkal scored 71 runs for the first wicket, after RCB were put into bat first by Mumbai Indians.

Rahul Chahar broke the opening stand with the wicket of Philippe on 33 and skipper Virat Kohli scored 9 off 14 before he became the first of Jasprit Bumrah’s three wickets on the night.

AB de Villiers and Padikkal made 36 for the third wicket but after AB – once again – fell to Pollard on 15, the Mumbai bowlers snatched the momentum with Padikkal, Dube and Chris Morris falling in the 17th and 18th overs.