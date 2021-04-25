‘Jaddu Can Change Game On His Own,’ Says Dhoni After Win Over RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were looking at a par total of 165 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the extra runs from Ravindra Jadeja in the last over helped win Sunday's Indian Premier League match, said CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Jadeja, who scored 62 off just 28 balls, smashed 37 runs off the last over to propel CSK to 191/4 wickets and then took three wickets to lead them to a 69-run win.

"Jaddu is somebody who can change the game on his own. In the last few years, we've seen significant change in his batting and it's worth it to give him that extra bit of time, extra deliveries. The bowlers have found it difficult to contain left-handers, and that helps as well. You can't really predict the quantum of victory," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation ceremony.