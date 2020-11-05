Rohit Out on a Duck, Ishan and Hardik Guide MI to 200 vs Delhi

Suryakumar Yadav's 51 along with a late surge from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya has helped Mumbai post 200/5.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 51 along with a late surge from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya has helped Mumbai Indians post 200/5 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020’s Qualifier 1. Mumbai got off to a slow start with skipper Rohit Sharma getting out on a duck in the second over. Quinton de Kock though continued on, making 40 off 25 balls before he became Ashwin’s second wicket, after Rohit. However, two half-centuries by two of Mumbai’s match-winners this season, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, helped the team post a commanding 200 runs.

Ishan finished off the innings with a big six that also helped him complete his half century. His 6th wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya added 60 runs in the last 4.5 overs. In fact, MI scored 55 runs in the last three overs and 78 in the last five. Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 37 (14 balls, 6x5), said on the official broadcast that he believed the score they have put up was enough. Kishan remained unbeaten on a 30-ball 55 (4x4, 6x3). For Delhi Capitals, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 29 runs. Their South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were expensive, leaking 92 runs in their eight overs.