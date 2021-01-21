IPL’s Highest Wicket-Taker Lasith Malinga Quits Franchise Cricket

"Mumbai Indians management respects Lasith Malinga's decision and hence he is not part of the club's 18-member retention squad announced today," it said.

Malinga, who has an unconventional bowling action, said: "After discussing with family, I think now is the right time to retire from all franchise cricket. The pandemic situation and the restrictions on travel will make it difficult for me given my personal circumstances to participate fully in franchise cricket for the next year and therefore it is best to make this decision now.

"I have discussed the same with Mumbai Indians management in recent days as they prepare for the upcoming auction and they have been very supportive and understanding. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ambani family, everyone at the Mumbai Indians franchise and all our fans for the wonderful 12 years."