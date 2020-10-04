The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Trump Hyderabad With Ease

On episode 17 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Mumbai’s easy victory over David Warner’s Hyderabad.

On episode 17 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Mumbai’s easy victory over David Warner’s Hyderabad.

Chasing a target of 209, Hyderabad were limited to 174/7 by Mumbai’s bowling lineup. This is the first time this season that a team has not been able to score more than 200 runs in Sharjah.

During the chase, Hyderabad kept losing wickets but captain David Warner kept them in the chase for much of the innings. Their pace fell off however after Trent Boult dismissed his New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the 13th over. Warner soon fell on 60 off 44 balls in the 16th over by which time the required run rate had gone beyond 16 an over.

In the end they needed 37 runs from the last over during which Pollard conceded just one run and Hyderabad lost by 34 runs.