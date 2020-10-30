IPL Points Table: RR Breaks Punjab Winning Spree, Jumps to Fifth

Rajasthan Royals edged past Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets in match 50 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 30 October. With this win, Rajasthan Royals have managed to break Punjab’s winning spree. KXIP who were unbeaten from the last 5 matches came into this game by beating Kolkata Knight Riders. They posted 185/4 courtesy Chris Gayle's 99-run knock. But Rajasthan Royals' opener Ben Stokes came out all guns blazing as he hammered a quickfire 50 off 26 balls. He was ably supported by Sanju Samson who chipped in with 48 runs.

This was a must-win game for RR and they have managed to remain alive in the tournament. They have moved to fifth place in the points table. Their last game is against Kolkata Knight Riders. They have 12 points after 13 games with 6 wins and 7 defeats. Their current run rate stands at -0.377. This win has also helped the lower half teams like KKR and SRH who can also reach only up to 14 points. Kings XI Punjab remains in fourth place despite this loss. However, their run-rate has dipped from -0.049 to -0.133. They have their last game against Chennai Super Kings.