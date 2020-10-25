IPL Points Table: KXIP Move To 5th, Delhi & KKR Remain Unchanged

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders came out on top against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Saturday's fixtures ensuring their campaigns remain on track for a playoffs berth.
Punjab defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in an edge of the seat low-scoring thriller. Put into bat first, KXIP only managed 126/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, KXIP choked Sunrisers Hyderabad to get them all out on 114, winning the match by 12 runs.
Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh stood out with the ball picking up three wickets each.
This is the fourth consecutive win for KXIP and they have moved to the fifth spot in the IPL standings. KXIP have 10 points after 11 games with 5 wins and 6 defeats. They need to win all their remaining games to book their place in the playoffs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad faced their seventh defeat of the season. They are currently placed at the sixth spot with 8 points after 11 games.
In the first match of double-header Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to jolt Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. This is the fourth defeat for the Capitals but they still stand firm in the second place in the points table. They have 14 points after 11 games with a run rate of +0.434 whereas the third-placed RCB have +0.182 with as many points.
Kolkata Knight Riders remain fixed at the fourth spot after this win. They have 6 wins after 11 games with 12 points.
