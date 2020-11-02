IPL Points Table: KKR Enter Top Four, Rajasthan Finish Last

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to fourth place, CSK finished their campaign at seventh place. The Quint Pat Cummins returned with the bowling figures of 4/34 in his four overs. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Kolkata Knight Riders moved to fourth place, CSK finished their campaign at seventh place.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings ended their league matches on a high after defeating Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 1 November. KKR pulled off a 60 run victory to move into the top four. By winning the game with a huge margin, they have managed to boost their run rate. Their current run rate stands at -0.214 which before the game was -0.467. If DC or RCB’s run rate falls below them they will qualify for the playoffs or else if Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their last game against Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to fourth place, CSK finished their campaign at seventh place.

With this loss, Rajasthan Royals’ campaign also came to an end. They finished bottom of the table with 12 points.

In the afternoon fixture, Chennai Super Kings trounced Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets to end their campaign. With this win, CSK managed to move up from the bottom spot to seventh.