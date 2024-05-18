IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After MI vs LSG Match

IPL Points Table 2024 After MI vs LSG Match.
IPL Points Table 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clashed on Friday, 17 May 2024 in the match 67 of the IPL 2024. The game was won by LSG by 18 runs. After today's victory Lucknow Super Giants is at position 6 in the IPL 2024 points table now while as Mumbai Indians has moved has retained bottom position. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has moved down from position 6 to 7. Currently Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is leading the IPL Standings Table with 19 points after 9 wins and 3 loses. The second and third position in the points table is occupied by RR and SRH with 16 and 15 points respectively.
Three teams have qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs, including KKR, RR and SRH. As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. It also offers information on the total number of matches played, wins, loses, net run rate, no result, and more.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March, and will end on 26 May 2024. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).
Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs LSG match on 17 May 2024. The game was won by LSG by 18 runs.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|13
|9
|3
|1.428
|19
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|13
|8
|5
|0.273
|16
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|13
|7
|5
|0.406
|15
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|13
|7
|6
|0.528
|14
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|14
|7
|7
|-0.377
|14
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|14
|7
|7
|-0.667
|14
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|13
|6
|7
|0.387
|12
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|14
|5
|7
|-1.063
|12
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|13
|5
|8
|-0.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|14
|4
|10
|-0.318
|8
