IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After DC vs CSK Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings began at 3:30 PM today. It was the first match for 20 May which will be followed by LSG vs KKR at 7:30 PM.

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The toss took place half an hour before the match. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals.

If we look at the head-to-head record between the two, Delhi Capitals have won 10 times, while Chennai Super Kings have finished victorious on 19 occasions.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad put a strong show and powered Chennai Super Kings to 223/3, giving Delhi Capitals an aim of 224 runs. CSK won the 67th match by 77 runs.

