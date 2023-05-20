IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After DC vs CSK Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After DC vs CSK Match

Updated IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder: Devon Convay on 3rd position in orange cap list
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Published:

Updated points table, orange cap list, purple cap list for IPL 2023 match of DC vs CSK

|

(Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings began at 3:30 PM today. It was the first match for 20 May which will be followed by LSG vs KKR at 7:30 PM.

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The toss took place half an hour before the match. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals.

If we look at the head-to-head record between the two, Delhi Capitals have won 10 times, while Chennai Super Kings have finished victorious on 19 occasions. 

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad put a strong show and powered Chennai Super Kings to 223/3, giving Delhi Capitals an aim of 224 runs. CSK won the 67th match by 77 runs.

IPL Points Table 2023

POSTeamPWLPoints
1GT139418
2CSK148516
3LSG137515
4RCB137614
5RR147714
6MI137614
7KKR136712
8PBKS148812
9DC148910
10SRH13998

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Faf Du Plessis (RCB): 702 runs (13 matches)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 625 runs (14 matches)

Devon Convay (CSK): 585 (14 matches)    

Shubman Gill (GT): 576 runs (13 matches)

Virat Kohli (RCB): 538 runs (13 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Mohammad Shami (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).

Rashid Khan (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 21 wickets (14 matches).

Piyush Chawla (MI): 19 wickets (12 matches)

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR): 19 wickets (13 matches).

