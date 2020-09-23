The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Trump Dhoni’s Chennai

On episode 4 of The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon we talk about Chennai's tame chase as Rajasthan pulled off the first upset of the season. Playing without Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, Steve Smith's side still managed to post 216/7 in their 20 overs after being put into bat by MS Dhoni. The skipper and Sanju Samson both scored half centuries and a 30-run final over off Lungi Ngidi helped RR post the big total. In reply, Faf du Plessis was Chennai's top-scorer with 72 off 37. MS Dhoni finally came out to bat in the match but even his three sixes weren't enough to get Chennai past the finish line.

