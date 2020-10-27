Here’s How Close Playoffs Race Was During Last 5 IPL Seasons

With the race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs heating up, there are three teams on 14 points each after Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night. Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all have 14 points after 11 matches. After Monday’s win, Punjab are now tied on 12 points with Kolkata but occupy the fourth position in the table, based on better net run rate.

KXIP move to the fourth spot in the points table.

Even bottom-placed teams like SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are on seventh spot with eight points in 11 matches, and Rajasthan Royals, who are at the sixth position with 10 points in 12 matches, are still in the race, although their fate depends on other teams' results too, besides the condition that they will have to win all their matches. These permutations and combinations continue the trend that sees race to play-offs going down to the wire every year, although this time it appears more keenly fought than in the last few years. Here's how the race to play-offs has panned out during the last bend over the last five years:

2019 SRH, KKR and KXIP were locked on 12 points but SRH moved ahead to the playoffs because of better net run rate, grabbing the fourth position behind MI, CSK and DC who qualified as top three teams with 18 points. KXIP were looking good after nine games but lost four of their last five games, allowing SRH to make it despite losing two of their last three games -- in fact, four of their last five. KKR put up a late fight, winning two of their last three games, to move from eight points to 12. 2018 KKR won their last three matches, moved up from 10 to 16 points and qualified as the third team behind SRH and CSK who had 18 points. KXIP had looked good, but lost their last five matches and couldn't move ahead from 12 points and failed to make the play-offs. After 11 games, MI were on 10 points but they won only one of their last three games and crashed out of the race. RR won two of their last three games and ended at 14 points to qualify as the fourth team.