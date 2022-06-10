IPL Media Rights e-Auction: Who Are the Bidders? What's at Stake?

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans celebrate with the IPL trophy. Image usedfor representation.
(Photo: BCCI)
The Indian Premier League may have concluded, but the action – definitely not. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be conducting an e-auction on Sunday, 12 June, for media rights of the IPL for the next five years (2023-27).
This is the first time the rights are being e-auctioned since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The process is a long one, and according to reports, the winning bids may not be announced soon.
Who are all bidding? What's at stake? Here's all you need to know.
When is the bidding?
The bidding will start at 11 am on 12 June. However, there is no end time and will be carried on till the bids are exhausted.
Who are the major bidders?
Disney+ Hotstar, Sony, Zee, and Reliance-Viacom are in the fray.
Tech giants Google, Amazon, and Apple are also in the race.
What are the different packages for bidding?
According to ESPN, there are four packages:
Package A: Sole TV rights for the Indian subcontinent only.
Package B: Only Digital rights and exclusively for the Indian subcontinent.
Package C: Digital rights for a special bouquet of matches, including the playoffs, for the Indian subcontinent only.
Package D: Rights for the Rest of the World for both TV and digital, is divided into two sub-categories: Combined ROW or five individual regions.
How does the bidding process work?
Each package has a separate per match base price.
Those who want to bid will need to list an amount that is at least the cumulative base price amount.
What is the base price for each package?
A: Rs 49 crore per match
B: Rs 33 crore per match
C: Rs 11 crore per match
D: Rs 3 crore per match
For example – the entire base price for Package A will be Rs 49 crore X 74 matches X 5 seasons – which is over Rs 18,000 crore.
Can companies bid for more than one package?
Yes, they can. But the winners of Package A and B will have additonal advantages.
"For example, the Package A winner will get the automatic choice to offer 5% more than the highest bid for Package B within a stipulated time," the ESPN explained.
