IPL 2024: Bowlers Run Riots as Delhi Castle Gujarat for 89, Win by 6 Wickets

Electing to bowl first, Ishant landed the first blow by getting Shubman Gill to drive straight to cover in the second over. Wriddhiman Saha tried to hoick across the line against Mukesh, but chopped on to uproot his middle-stump in the fourth over.

GT plunged into more trouble as Sai Sudharsan, who punched and creamed the drive off Khaleel Ahmed for back-to-back boundaries, was run-out by a brilliant direct hit from Sumit Kumar running in from short mid-wicket at the non-striker’s end despite making a desperate dive.

In the same over, David Miller got a slight inside-edge off Ishant and Pant dived full stretch to his left for taking a low catch, followed by getting the decision changed successfully on review. A maiden over from Khaleel ended the power-play with GT at 30/4.

The score became 47/5 in the ninth over as Abhinav Manohar tried to push at an outside off-stump delivery from Tristan Stubbs and Pant was quick to dislodge the bails for completing the stumping.