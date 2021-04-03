IPL Biggest Show in Town: Kevin Pietsersen

His remarks come at a time when some of South Africa's IPL-bound players will be leaving their national team's ongoing series after the second ODI thereby missing the final one-dayer as well as the four-match T20 International series that follows the ODIs.

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (both Delhi Capitals), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) will be travelling to India for the cash-rich tournament that begins on April 9.

While Pietersen's obvious reference is to South African team's cricket scheduling, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka who have no cricketers at the cash-rich tournament can ignore IPL and play their international series.