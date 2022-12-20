IPL Auction: CSK Will Eye Curran, KKR Need an Indian Keeper, Says Robin Uthappa

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts on the list of players Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings would look at, during the IPL Player Auction on December 23.

Uthappa said KKR needs to find a backup for Andre Russell.

"KKR would be looking for three players in this auction -- one would be an Indian backup wicketkeeper for Gurbaz. In case, they want flexibility in playing both Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, Gurbaz is the one who would have to sit out as they are not going to drop Sunil Narine and Andre Russell," said Uthappa, who is part of JioCinema's IPL Player Auction Expert Panel.