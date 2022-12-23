IPL Auction 2023: Piyush Chawla Sold To Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 Lakh

IPL Auction 2023: Piyush Chawla will play for xx in the upcoming edition of IPL.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was sold for Rs 50 lakh to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL auction 2023.
Chawla is a vastly experienced campaigner in this competition, having been a regular feature since the inaugural edition of the IPL. He has played a total of 165 matches in IPL, in which he has scalped 157 wickets at an average of 27.39 and an economy rate of 7.88 runs per over.
Chawla was a part of the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab for the first six seasons before Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4.25 crores in the IPL 2014 auction. After six seasons with the Knights, the Uttar Pradesh-born played moved to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, for a hefty price tag of Rs 6.75 crore.
However, the move did not work out as planned, as he could scalp only six wickets in seven fixtures. He moved to Mumbai Indians a year later, where things went further downhill as he was given only a solitary opportunity. After going unsold last year, Chawla will be desperate to make his mark all over again.
