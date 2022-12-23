IPL Auction 2023: Phil Salt Sold To Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore

IPL Auction 2023: Phil Salt will play for xx in the upcoming edition of IPL.
(Photo: IANS)
English wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt was sold for Rs 2 crore to Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL auction 2023.
Phil Salt, despite being 26 years of age, has never had the opportunity to showcase his calibre in the Indian Premier League. The English batter made his T20I debut only this year, but since then, has done enough to make a name for himself.
As for his experience in franchise cricket, Salt has represented Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, while he also was a part of Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League for a couple of seasons.
The Wales-born player featured for Dambulla Giants in the 2021 edition of Sri Lanka’s Lanka Premier League, and had also played for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.