IPL Auction 2023: Former England Test Captain Joe Root Goes Unsold

Joe Root, England's leading run-scorer in all formats, goes unsold as he finds no bidders in the IPL auction.

Root was part of the first Set of players to go under the hammer in the auction and had marked his base price at Rs 1 crore.

The 32-year-old, having recently relinquished England's Test captaincy, was looking to make his debut in the IPL, having never been part of the tournament before. He had entered the auction pool in 2018 but had gone unsold.

The former England skipper last played a T20I in 2019, against the home series against Pakistan in May and was not part of the country's 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

This year, he’s played 21 international matches including 6 ODIs and 15 Tests. He played England’s home ODI series against India and South Africa, getting out for two ducks and scoring just 11 in his three outings vs Rohit Sharma’s side. Against South Africa, he scored a total of 87 runs in three matches.