IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad

IPL Auction 2023: A look at Chennai Super Kings' full squad.
Chennai Super Kings' has bought English all-rounder Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crores in the 2023 IPL auction. Their first purchase was Ajinkya Rahane, at Rs 50 lakhs.
MS Dhoni's CSK entered today's IPL auction with 18 players on their roster having released 8 players after the 2021 season.
They also started with a sizeable purse of Rs 20.45 crore and 2 slots available for overseas players. After purchasing Stokes and Rahane, they are now left with Rs 3.70 crores.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK)
Ravindra Jadeja
Devon Conway
Moeen Ali
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shivam Dube
Ambati Rayudu
Dwaine Pretorius
Maheesh Theekshana
Prashant Solanki
Deepak Chahar
Mukesh Choudhary
Simarjeet Singh
Tushar Deshpande
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Mitchell Santner
Matheesha Pathirana
Subhranshu Senapati
Ajinkya Rahane
Ben Stokes
