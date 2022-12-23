IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings' has bought English all-rounder Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crores in the 2023 IPL auction. Their first purchase was Ajinkya Rahane, at Rs 50 lakhs.

MS Dhoni's CSK entered today's IPL auction with 18 players on their roster having released 8 players after the 2021 season.

They also started with a sizeable purse of Rs 20.45 crore and 2 slots available for overseas players. After purchasing Stokes and Rahane, they are now left with Rs 3.70 crores.