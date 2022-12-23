IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes Sold To Chennai Super Kings

IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes will play for xx in the upcoming edition of IPL.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
English all-rounder Ben Stokes was sold for Rs 16.25 crore in the ongoing IPL auction 2023.
Ben Stokes is among the most sought-after players in T20 cricket, and for perfectly justifiable reasons. In the IPL, he has scored 920 runs at an average of 25.56 and a strike rate of 134.50.
Besides that, he has also picked up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.56 runs per over, which might not be spectacular in isolation, but certainly praiseworthy considering bowling is not perhaps his strongest suit.
Since then, he has played many match-winning knocks for the 2008 champions, including an unbeaten 107 in the 2020 edition.
As for his international career, the 31-year-old has scored 585 runs and has picked up 26 wickets for the Three Lions in the shortest format of the game. Besides the IPL, Stokes has also played in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades.
