IPL Auction 2021: What Are the Areas of Focus for Franchises

On 18 February, in Chennai, representatives of 8 IPL franchises will come together under one roof as they look to fill up the vacant slots on their roster in the mini-auction. As always, some franchises will have more areas of concerns to address than the others.

A total of 292 cricketers, pruned from the initial list of 1,114 players, have been picked to go under the hammer. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from ICC associate member nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

All teams can have a maximum of 25 players on their roster with 8 overseas players and their team value cannot exceed INR 85 Cr.

Here’s a look at where the various franchises stand and what they are likely to do in Chennai on Thursday.