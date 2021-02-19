Punjab Kings Utilise Big Purse to Assemble Strong IPL 2021 Squad

How the Auction Progressed

Preity Zinta and co. were active right from the beginning of the auction. They were involved in the intense bidding for all-rounders like Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, and Shakib Al Hasan, but decided to let them go to other franchises in the end. Their first pick in the auction in Chennai was Dawid Malan, who is ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I batsmen's ranking. They bagged him at his base price of Rs 1.50 crore and seemed to be very happy with the acquisition and followed it up by buying Australian pacer Jhye Richardson for a massive price of Rs 14 crore.

It was clear that they were focused mainly on improving their fast bowling department – which was one of the main reasons for their struggles last season – as they bought another Australian pacer in Riley Meredith for Rs 8 crore soon after.

Punjab also bagged the experienced Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques at a reasonable price of Rs 4.2 crore but young domestic batting star Shahrukh Khan cost them Rs 5.25 crore. However, they compensated for that with the acquisition of West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

To round it off, they ticked off the remaining areas left in the squad with the acquisition of domestic players like Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, and Saurabh Kumar.