IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings began their IPL Auction 2021 on Thursday, 18 February, by picking up England all-rounder Dawid Malan at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
However, their biggest buy yet has been Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson, whom they picked for a big price of Rs 14 crore, after a fierce bidding war with RCB and DC.
Kings had only three overseas players at the start of the auction.
Here’s how their squad looks at the moment (with today’s additions in bold):
The Punjab Kings franchise came into the auction with the biggest price purse – Rs 53.20 crore – after offloading nine players in the off season.
After he failed to put up any match-winning performance in IPL 2020, Punjab Kings let go of Glenn Maxwell. They also released Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Tejinder Singh Dhillon.
Published: 18 Feb 2021,04:14 PM IST