Australia Bowler Jhye Richardson Goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 Cr

Australian bowler Jhye Richardson saw three teams battling it out for him at the IPL Auction 2021 on Thursday, 18 February. With Punjab Kings finally adding him to their kitty for a big price of Rs 14 crore.
The fast bowler entered the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
This is the first time the 24-year-old will be part of the Indian Premier League. He has played a total of 9 T20 internationals for Australia.
Richardson has also played two Test matches and 13 One Day Internationals for the Australian team.
The auction saw Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals engage in a bidding war for the fast bowler. Delhi bowed out at Rs 7.2 crore, while RCB went on till just short of Rs 14 crore, before the Kings snatched Richardson.
Published: 18 Feb 2021,04:50 PM IST