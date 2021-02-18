IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad of Mumbai Indians

At Rs 5 crore, Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has become the costliest buy for Mumbai Indians during ongoing auction for IPL 2021, followed by New Zealand’s Adam Milne and India’s own Piyush Chawla at Rs 3.20 crore and Rs 2.40 crore respectively.
28-year-old Milne, on the other hand, has played only five IPL matches so far with RCB and MI. However, Chawla has 164 IPL matches in his kitty, followed by sevenT20 matches.
Mumbai Indians won the 2020 IPL after beating Delhi Capitals in the final but even then, they did make some big changes in the off-season, releasing almost their entire line-up of overseas pacers.
While Lasith Malinga decided to retire from franchise cricket, Mumbai also released Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McCleneghan. They also let go of two Indians - Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh.
