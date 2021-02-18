IPL Auction 2021: Finch to Vihari, Biggest Players Who Went Unsold

The IPL Auction 2021 was held on Thursday, 18 February, in Chennai. Representatives of all the teams gathered to fill in the empty slots in their team roster. This year, 61 slots were up for grabs and 291 players went under the hammer.
Many young players attracted some massive bidding, like Chris Morris and Kyle Jamieson. Chris Morris was sold for Rs 16.5 crore which makes him the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
With the number of slots available, it was quite obvious that many players going under the hammer will remain unsold. So, here is a list of five big players who went unsold in IPL Auction 2021. These are some of the best players in the game.
Australian cricketer Aaron Finch remains unsold in IPL 2021. His base price for Auction 2021 was Rs 1 crore. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.
Indian test cricket star went unsold at IPL Auction 2021. His base price was Rs 1 crore.
He had last played for Delhi Capitals.
Australian all-rounder Shaun Marsh couldn’t attract any bids at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. He has earlier played for Kings XI Punjab, who now have a new name – Punjab Kings.
All-rounder from New Zealand, Corey Anderson went unsold in IPL Auction 2021. His base price was Rs 75 lakh. He has earlier been a part of Mumbai Indians.
Senior New Zealand player Martin Guptill was unable to find a bid at IPL auction 2021. His base price was Rs 50 lakh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined