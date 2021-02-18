Chris Morris Becomes IPL Auction’s Most Expensive Player Ever

Morris sparked off an intense bidding war at the IPL Player Auction in Chennai with his old employers Royal Challengers Bangalore looking to get him back at one point.

However, they dropped out of the bidding race as it inched closer to the INR 10 Cr mark which is when Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals escalated matters. The two teams had an intense bidding war and were joined by Punjab.

The three teams kept bidding and the conversations at the table became intense as well.

Eventually Mumbai dropped out of the race and Punjab and Royals raised the bar for the South African pacer, who had a good season last year with RCB but faced injury problems.

Last season, Morris only scored 34 runs in nine matches and took 11 wickets with RCB electing to release him in the off-season following his injuries.

Morris in fact has now played international cricket in the last year but RR’s team officials informed that they had spoken to the all-rounder before the auction to check about his recovery.