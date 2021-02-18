IPL Auction 2021: Most Expensive Players in IPL History

The IPL Auction 2021 will take place on Thursday, 18 February. Associates of all eight IPL franchises will come together to bid on the players to fill up the vacant slots in their team rosters. The auction is scheduled to start at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Chennai.

With all eyes on the players who are expected to attract the highest bids in IPL 2021, let’s have a look at four most expensive players in the history of the IPL.