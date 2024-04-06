IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Scores 8th Ton, Says ‘Don’t Want To Be Over-Aggressive’

Virat Kohli struck a record eighth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), achieving the feat during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (6 April). He previously had the record of scoring the most centuries in this competition (7), but has now bettered his own tally for the chasing pack to pursue, in the likes of Jos Buttler and KL Rahul.

Having initially struggled to accelerate against a well-drilled bowling unit of the Royals, taking 39 deliveries to get to his half-century, Kohli shifted gears in the later stages. The next 50 runs came in only 28 deliveries, as the 35-year-old got to his century in 67 deliveries. He ultimately remained unbeaten on 113 runs off 72 deliveries, guiding his team to a decent score of 183/3.