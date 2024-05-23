IPL 2024: I Had Abdomen Injury in First Half, Put My Body on the Line – R Ashwin

After a difficult first half of the campaign, Rajasthan Royals’ veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has found his rhythm in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Wednesday (22 May), he played a crucial role in RR’s four-wicket triumph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, by picking up two wickets and conceding only 19 runs in his four-over spell.

Ashwin first got the better of Cameron Green, who was looking in good touch, and in the very next delivery, dismissed another Australian in Glenn Maxwell on a golden duck. He has scalped seven wickets in Rajasthan’s last four completed matches, having picked up only two wickets in the first nine matches.