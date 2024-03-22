IPL 2024: Kohli Crosses 12,000 Runs, First Indian Batter To Reach The Milestone

Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian batter to reach 12,000 career runs in T20 cricket while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium here. Overall, Kohli is the sixth batter to score 12,000 or more runs in the shortest format of the game. Their runs include T20 Internationals as well as franchise cricket.

The list for highest scorers in T20 cricket is led by West Indies legend Chris Gayle who has scored 14,562 runs in a career spanning from 2005-2022 and covering various leagues worldwide.