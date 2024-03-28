IPL 2024: 'That Was Insane,' Pat Cummins Lauds Abhishek Sharma's 23-Ball-63

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins expressed relief and excitement at finishing on the winning side of the pulsating contest after the host clinched a victory by 31 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a jaw-dropping IPL showdown on Wednesday and heaped praise on young batter Abhishek Sharma for scoring the fastest fifty of the tournament.

Setting the stage on fire with a record-breaking total of 277 for 3, Sunrisers left the cricketing world in awe with their blistering batting display. Head began the blitzkrieg by reaching his fifty in 18 balls to eventually make 62, before Abhishek Sharma brought out his onslaught to seize the franchise's fastest fifty record in a matter of minutes with his 16-ball half-century.