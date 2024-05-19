IPL 2024: RR vs KKR Clash Abandoned; Rajasthan to take on RCB in Eliminator

Soon, additional covers were brought in and the forecast was not looking promising with the drizzle varying between heavy and steady, keeping the teams as well as fans waiting. With the cut-off time for a five-over shootout set at 10.56 pm local time, the rain stopped at 10 pm and covers were pulled off, with super soppers working in full swing.

With the rain threat still looming, KKR chose to bowl first in a seven-overs-per-side shootout. But ahead of the start of the truncated game, rain returned to Guwahati, and the covers were back in place.

The inevitable happened at 10:49 pm when captains Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson shook hands to signal the abandonment of the match, with both RR and KKR receiving a point each.