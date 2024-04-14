IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Confirms He Won’t Return to West Indies Team for T20 WC

Narine, who has represented West Indies on 122 occasions – six Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is – has not played international cricket since 2019. In the last five years, he has also featured in franchise tournaments.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had an excellent start to the season, winning five of their first six matches. Speaking on his team’s performance, Narine said “We have won two out of two (matches at home). The boys are keen and everyone is enjoying it. Once you enjoy, you will have fun.”

While Narine could not contribute with the bat in the Knight Riders’ eight-wicket win over the Super Giants, Phil Salt was the star of the show, scoring a 47-ball 89. Speaking on the Englishman’s batting, Narine stated "He has played well in every game. He has shown some fine form and hopefully he'll keep going and get some big runs."