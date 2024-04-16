IPL 2024: Narine Didn’t Want To Open, Gambhir Convinced Him – Ten Doeschate

IPL 2024: Narine resisted opening, but Gambhir convinced him, revealed fielding coach Ten Doeschate.
Image: PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fielding coach shared that all-rounder Sunil Narine initially wasn't keen on opening the innings. However, mentor Gautam Gambhir persuaded him to do so.
With this ton, he became the first player to achieve both a five-wicket haul and a century in the IPL. Moreover, he joins an elite group, including Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson, as the third player to accomplish both a hat-trick and a century in the IPL.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)