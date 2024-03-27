IPL 2024: SRH Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs in Record-Breaking Fest of 523 Runs

IPL 2024: SRH Beat MI by 31 Runs.
Image: BCCI
In a tour de force performance, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) engage in a record-breaking spectacle, culminating in a total score 523 runs - the highest ever T20 score.
Ultimately, Pat Cummins' SRH emerged victorious with a 31-run margin over Hardik Pandya's MI in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 27 March.
Chasing a monstrous target of 278 runs, the visitors displayed resilience, albeit only amassing 246/5 before succumbing to the challenge.
As Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting display set the stage alight, the focus swiftly turned to Mumbai Indians' batting maestros in what would go down as one of the most entertaining games in the league’s history.
Despite a monstrous target to chase, the visiting side kickstarted proceedings in similar fashion with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan launching boundaries and sixes. However, Kishan's innings was cut short at 34 runs off 13 balls by a delivery from Shahbaz Ahmed in the 4th over. Shortly after, former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma followed suit, scoring 26 runs off 12 balls before falling to Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins in the 5th over.
Subsequently, the number four MI batter, Tilak Varma, assumed control and creamed the SRH bowlers - Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, and Umran Malik for four boundaries and sixes to achieve his 50 runs off just 24 balls. The left-handed batsman kindled hopes for Mumbai Indians with his stellar performance before mistiming a shot off Pat Cummins' delivery, leading to his dismissal. Varma concluded his innings with a score of 64 runs off 34 balls, comprising 6 sixes and 4 boundaries.
Captain Hardik Pandya added 24 runs from 20 deliveries to Mumbai Indians' tally before departing on the final ball of the 18th over. Tim David and impact substitute Romario Shepherd remained at the crease, scoring 42 and 15 runs respectively, albeit in a losing effort for their team.
Earlier, in an electrifying first innings exhibition, the Pat Cummins-led team showcased sensational batting performances that saw half-centuries from Heinrich Klassen (80 off 34), Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23), and Travis Head (62 off 24) propelled their side to a staggering total of 277 runs, with only three wickets lost.
Abhishek Sharma made a 16-ball half-century, thereby breaking the fastest fifty record by a SRH batter.
But the record-breaking extravaganza didn't end there. Abhishek Sharma stole the limelight a mere four overs later, smashing Head's newly established record by achieving his half-century in a breathtaking 16 balls, which included seven sixes and three fours.
Head's explosive innings concluded at 64 runs off 24 balls, his dismissal coming as he attempted an uppercut off Coetzee. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma's stellar performance came to a close at 63 runs off 23 balls.
Despite taking 23 balls to reach his fifty, the number 5 SRH batter, Klassen, entertained the capacity crowd with a flurry of big hits, ultimately remaining unbeaten on 80 off 34 deliveries.
Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced an early setback as Mayank Agarwal departed, top-edging a pull to mid-on off Hardik Pandya. However, from the other end, Travis Head wreaked havoc, commencing his innings with a boundary off debutant pacer Kwena Maphaka and surviving a scare when dropped by Tim David on five at mid-off. He then unleashed a barrage of monstrous hits against Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gerald Coetzee.
The partnership between Head and Abhishek Sharma propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 81/1 in the powerplay, marking their best-ever power-play score in the league’s history.
Travis Head made a fiery 18-ball 50 and went on to score 64 runs off 24 balls.
Following Head's dismissal in the eighth over, Abhishek Sharma took charge, continuing the onslaught with a series of boundaries with adequate support from the new batter Aiden Markram. He dispatched Piyush Chawla for three massive sixes before striking consecutive boundaries off Coetzee. Abhishek further compounded the woes for Maphaka by adding two more fours to his tally.
Joined by Markram, the duo collaborated to craft a dynamic 45-run partnership in just 25 balls.
In his knock of 80 runs off 34 deliveries, Klaasen smashed seven sixes and four boundaries.
Markram then joined forces with compatriot Klaasen orchestrating another powerful partnership that yielded 116 runs from just 55 deliveries.
Klassen flexed his muscles by dispatching a six each off deliveries from Hardik, Bumrah, and Shams Mulani. In his impressive innings of 80 runs off 34 balls, the Protea smashed seven sixes and four boundaries.
Klassen powered the hosts to the 250-run mark by striking a boundary off Bumrah's delivery and followed it up with another boundary off the pacer. He then proceeded to hammer a four and two sixes off Shams Mulani in the final over to notch the highest IPL total.
