IPL 2024: SRH Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs in Record-Breaking Fest of 523 Runs

In a tour de force performance, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) engage in a record-breaking spectacle, culminating in a total score 523 runs - the highest ever T20 score.

Ultimately, Pat Cummins' SRH emerged victorious with a 31-run margin over Hardik Pandya's MI in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 27 March.

Chasing a monstrous target of 278 runs, the visitors displayed resilience, albeit only amassing 246/5 before succumbing to the challenge.