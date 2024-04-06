IPL 2024: Kohli’s Century in Vain as RCB Lose Again, Buttler’s 100 Helps RR Win

The stark contrast between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was on public display at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday (6 April). Whilst the former secured their fourth consecutive victory, becoming the first team to do so in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the latter succumbed to their third defeat on the trot.

Chasing a target of 184 runs, Rajasthan took only 19.1 overs to achieve the target, securing a six-wicket triumph. After modest returns in the first three matches, Jos Buttler played a match-winning knock of 100 runs from 58 deliveries, whilst skipper Sanju Samson scored a 42-ball 69.

This was Buttler's first IPL century since May 2022. Interestingly, his last ton came against the same opposition – RCB. Buttler also became only the second player to score a century on his 100th IPL appearance, joining KL Rahul on the list.