IPL 2024: Fans Disappointed as Mumbai Indians Remove Rohit Sharma From Captaincy

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma has been removed as the captain of Mumbai Indians.
(Photo: BCCI)
In a decision not foreseen by many, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians announced an end to Rohit Sharma’s tenure as the captain of the franchise, with Hardik Pandya taking over the responsibility from the next season onwards.
Under Rohit’s captaincy, who was first given leadership responsibilities back in 2013, Mumbai Indians became the first franchise to win five titles before the tally was equalled by Chennai Super Kings last season. He led the franchise in 158 matches, winning 89 of those with a win percentage of 56.33%.
Following the announcement, fans of the veteran batter expressed their disappointment on X. Here is how they reacted:
Meanwhile, the global head of performance of Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene expressed his gratitude to Rohit for his services as the captain of the team, over the last decade.
"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," he said.
"Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI," Jayawardene further added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)