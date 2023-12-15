IPL 2024: Fans Disappointed as Mumbai Indians Remove Rohit Sharma From Captaincy

We Express Gratitude to Rohit: Mahela Jayawardene

Meanwhile, the global head of performance of Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene expressed his gratitude to Rohit for his services as the captain of the team, over the last decade.

"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," he said.

"Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI," Jayawardene further added.