IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams

Remaining Fixtures:

SRH vs GT - 16 May

SRH vs PBKS - 19 May

Qualification Scenarios:

If the Pat Cummins’ men win their next two games, they'll gain 4 points, bringing their total to 18, securing a playoff spot for the side. However, if they win one game and end up with 16 points, it will come down to an NRR shootout between them, CSK and the winner of the match between DC and LSG, depending on their results.

Defeats in both matches for SRH would mean that CSK, DC and LSG can all overtake them on points, whilst RCB can draw level on NRR.