IPL 2024: Every Day I’m on the Field, I Feel Better – Rishabh Pant on Comeback

Following his pivotal innings of 88 runs from just 43 balls that secured a 4-run victory over the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant expressed his growing confidence with every outing on the field.

Pant, who returned to action this IPL after a 14-month hiatus due to a near-fatal car accident in December 2022, spoke about his commitment to giving his all on the field. He revealed his love for being in the thick of the action, stating, “Everyday that I'm in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes.”