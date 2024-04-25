IPL 2024: Every Day I’m on the Field, I Feel Better – Rishabh Pant on Comeback

IPL 2024: Post DC's 4-run win over GT, Rishabh Pant expressed his growing confidence with every outing on the field
Image: BCCI
Following his pivotal innings of 88 runs from just 43 balls that secured a 4-run victory over the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant expressed his growing confidence with every outing on the field.
“I think the first six in the match gives me confidence in the game. The more time I spend in the centre, the better I feel,” Pant said at the post match presentation.
Explaining his decision to entrust Rasikh Salam with the ball for the crucial penultimate over, Pant emphasised his belief in backing a player who is performing well during the match.
“I think it is about instincts as a captain, it will come off sometimes. Happy it worked today. Surely at 43/3, we wanted to just keep going and target their main spinners. If we get something, we will take it on and keep rotating the strike,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)