IPL 2024: History by Hyderabad – All the Records That Were Broken in RCB vs SRH

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Make History – All the Records That Were Broken in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
It has only been a couple of weeks since Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s highest IPL score, but they not only replicated history on Monday (15 April), but broke their own record, and that too, at the backyard of the Bengaluru team. In match 30 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 287/3, which is the highest score in this competition.
As it rained sixes and fours at the M Chinnaswamy Stadiums, records were broken a dime a dozen. Let us have a look at all the records that have been broken today.
Hyderabad’s 287/3 is the highest score in the history of IPL, eclipsing their total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Highest totals in IPL:
287/3 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024)
277/3 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
272/7 – Kolkata Knight Riders (vs Delhi Capitals, 2024)
263/5 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (vs Pune Warriors India, 2013)
257/5 – Lucknow Super Giants (vs Punjab Kings, 2013)
248/3 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (vs Gujarat Lions, 2016)
246/5 – Chennai Super Kings (vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010)
This was also the second occasion of Hyderabad scoring north of 250 runs in an IPL match.
SRH’s highest totals in IPL:
287/3 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024)
277/3 – vs Mumbai Indians, 2024
231/2 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2019
228/4 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023
219/2 – vs Delhi Capitals, 2020
217/6 – vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Coming to individual performances, Travis Head played an excellent knock of 102 runs. He took only 39 deliveries to bring up his century, which happens to be the fourth fastest ton in this competition, and the fastest-ever by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batter.
Fastest Hundred in IPL:
Chris Gayle – 30 deliveries (2013)
Yusuf Pathan – 37 deliveries (2010)
David Miller – 38 deliveries (2013)
Travis Head – 39 deliveries (2024)
Adam Gilchrist – 42 deliveries (2008)
In the process of scoring his century, Head broke another record – he became the only Hyderabad batter to score more than one half-century in less than 20 deliveries. Head required only 19 deliveries to bring up his fifty today, which is the third fastest by a Hyderabad player.
Fastest fifties for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma – 16 deliveries (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Travis Head – 18 deliveries (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Travis Head – 19 deliveries (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024)
David Warner – 20 deliveries (vs Chennai Super Kings, 2015)
Moises Henriques – 20 deliveries (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2015)
David Warner – 20 deliveries (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have not only broken Bengaluru’s record of the highest score on two separate occasions, but they also broke RCB’s record of 21 sixes, which, before today’s match, was the most by any team in an IPL fixture. However, the honour now belongs to the Orange Army, who struck 22 sixes today.
Most sixes in an IPL by a team:
22 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024)
21 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (vs Pune Warriors India, 2013)
20 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (vs Gujarat Lions, 2016)
20 – Delhi Capitals (vs Gujarat Lions, 2017)
20 – Mumbai Indians( vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024)
76 of Hyderabad’s 287 runs came in the powerplay, which is the sixth-highest by the franchise.
Highest powerplay scores for SRH:
81/1 – vs Mumbai Indians, 2024
79/0 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017
78/1 – vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024
77/0 – vs Punjab Kings, 2019
77/0 – vs Delhi Capitals, 2020
76/0 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024
A few players from the Bengaluru camp got into the record books as well, albeit not for the right reasons. Reece Topley conceded 68 runs in his four-over spell, which happens to be the most expensive spell by an RCB bowler in IPL’s history, and the third most expensive overall.
Most expensive spells in IPL:
Basil Thampi – 4-0-70-0 (2018)
Yash Dayal – 4-0-69-0 (2023)
Reece Topley – 4-0-68-1 (2024)
