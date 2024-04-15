IPL 2024: Sometimes It Feels Mind Is About To Explode – Faf du Plessis

In yet another electrifying match of IPL 2024, a staggering total of 549 runs lit up the scoreboard in just 40 overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Tasked with chasing down the highest total ever recorded in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, a formidable 289 runs, the home team could only score 262/7 at the end of 20 overs.

Reflecting on the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis remarked on the mental intensity of the game, expressing the overwhelming pressure.