IPL 2024: Sometimes It Feels Mind Is About To Explode – Faf du Plessis

IPL 2024: After a 25-run loss at the hands of SRH, Faf du Plessis spoke about the mental intensity of the game.
Image: BCCI
In yet another electrifying match of IPL 2024, a staggering total of 549 runs lit up the scoreboard in just 40 overs as (SRH) emerged victorious over (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Tasked with chasing down the highest total ever recorded in (IPL) history, a formidable 289 runs, the home team could only score 262/7 at the end of 20 overs.
Reflecting on the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis remarked on the mental intensity of the game, expressing the overwhelming pressure.
Faf du Plessis, who contributed a blistering 62 runs off just 28 balls, acknowledged the challenges faced by RCB's pacers on the pitch. Additionally, he emphasised the need for improvement in the team's batting department.
The 39-year-old also reckoned while the batters showed improvement compared to previous matches, the target they were chasing remained considerably out of reach.
“The guys put up their hands and never gave up. It was good to see the fight, 30-40 runs from the bowling perspective was a bit too much,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)